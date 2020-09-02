UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Lead Over Trump Shrinks To 7% Amid Fears Of Fraudulent US Election Results - Poll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:34 PM

Biden Lead Over Trump Shrinks to 7% Amid Fears of Fraudulent US Election Results - Poll

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump settled at 7 percent following last month's Republican and Democratic national conventions, down from 12 percent in June, a new USA Today/Suffolk University Poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump settled at 7 percent following last month's Republican and Democratic national conventions, down from 12 percent in June, a new USA Today/Suffolk University Poll revealed on Wednesday.

However, the biggest takeaway from the survey reflects widespread skepticism among voters of both major political parties that vote tallies that emerge from the November 3 election cannot be trusted, a USA Today report explaining the poll said.

"If their candidate loses, one in four voters say they aren't prepared to accept the outcome as fair and accurate - a signal of potential trouble ahead for a nation already engulfed in a deadly pandemic and riven over issues of racial justice," the report said.

In all, 28 percent of Biden's supporters say they are not prepared to accept a Trump victory as fairly won; 19 percent of Trumps supporters say they are not prepared to accept a Biden victory as legitimate.

What's more, an overwhelming 83 percent of Republicans say they are at least somewhat concerned that mail-in voting will lead to voter fraud; 62 percent are very concerned, according to the report.

Trump has warned of widespread voter fraud, especially in states that plan to mail an actual ballot to every person listed on voter rolls, as opposed to states that simply mail out applications that must be submitted before one can receive a vote-by-mail ballot.

Meanwhile, the report noted that Biden's 7 percentage point lead over Trump in the latest poll was identical to a 7-point lead over Trump enjoyed by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton at the same point in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Related Topics

Election USA Vote Hillary Clinton Trump Same Lead June November 2016 All From

Recent Stories

UAE Government portal attracts record number of us ..

51 minutes ago

DHA, HCT sign MoU to strengthen capabilities of Em ..

51 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining HBL PSL 2020 m ..

53 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber launches e-vendors portal

1 hour ago

Coronavirus to sharply increase poverty rate for w ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Asset Management Company signs Age Friendl ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.