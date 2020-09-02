Biden Lead Over Trump Shrinks to 7% Amid Fears of Fraudulent US Election Results - Poll

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump settled at 7 percent following last month's Republican and Democratic national conventions, down from 12 percent in June, a new USA Today/Suffolk University Poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump settled at 7 percent following last month's Republican and Democratic national conventions, down from 12 percent in June, a new USA Today/Suffolk University Poll revealed on Wednesday.

However, the biggest takeaway from the survey reflects widespread skepticism among voters of both major political parties that vote tallies that emerge from the November 3 election cannot be trusted, a USA Today report explaining the poll said.

"If their candidate loses, one in four voters say they aren't prepared to accept the outcome as fair and accurate - a signal of potential trouble ahead for a nation already engulfed in a deadly pandemic and riven over issues of racial justice," the report said.

In all, 28 percent of Biden's supporters say they are not prepared to accept a Trump victory as fairly won; 19 percent of Trumps supporters say they are not prepared to accept a Biden victory as legitimate.

What's more, an overwhelming 83 percent of Republicans say they are at least somewhat concerned that mail-in voting will lead to voter fraud; 62 percent are very concerned, according to the report.

Trump has warned of widespread voter fraud, especially in states that plan to mail an actual ballot to every person listed on voter rolls, as opposed to states that simply mail out applications that must be submitted before one can receive a vote-by-mail ballot.

Meanwhile, the report noted that Biden's 7 percentage point lead over Trump in the latest poll was identical to a 7-point lead over Trump enjoyed by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton at the same point in the 2016 presidential campaign.