Biden Lead Over Trump Slips to Razor-Thin Margin in Key US Battleground State - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) A double-digit lead for Democratic candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in mid-July all but vanished with the presidential hopefuls now in a statistical tie in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, a new Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Joe Biden holds a 4-point lead over Donald Trump among all registered voters in Pennsylvania," a press release explaining the poll said. "Among likely voters, the race is a tight 1 to 3 points, depending on the expected turnout level."

Monmouth's previous poll in mid-July showed registered voter intent in Pennsylvania at 53 percent for Biden and 40 percent for Trump. The latest poll has a margin of error of 4.

9 percent, the release said.

Trump owes his 2016 victory over candidate Hillary Clinton to narrow victories in Pennsylvania and two other heavily Democratic states - Wisconsin and Michigan - with many pundits predicting that the three will again play an outside role in determining the winner of the November 3 election.

"This is really a game of inches. The Trump campaign is looking to peel off a little bit of Biden support here and a little bit there," Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said in the release.

The 4 percent margin shrinks when statisticians apply different voter turnout assumptions to the tally because many registered voters in the United States fail to cast ballots.