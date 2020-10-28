Biden Lead Over Trump Surges to 17% in Battleground State of Wisconsin - Poll

President Donald Trump trails Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in two key battleground states that Trump won in 2016, with a narrow lead in Michigan and a 17-point lead in Wisconsin, according to a Washington Post/ABC poll on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) President Donald Trump trails Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in two key battleground states that Trump won in 2016, with a narrow lead in Michigan and a 17-point lead in Wisconsin, according to a Washington Post/ABC poll on Wednesday.

"The surveys show Biden narrowly ahead of Trump among likely voters in Michigan by 51 percent to 44 percent, with Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen at 3 percent. In Wisconsin, likely voters favor Biden by 57 percent to 40 percent, with Jorgensen at 2 percent," a report explaining the poll said.

Biden's 7-point lead in Michigan exceeds the survey's error margin of plus or minus 4 percent, the report said.

The findings suggest concerns about the novel coronavirus are weighing heavily on Trump's candidacy, particularly in Wisconsin, which has seen case counts climb in recent weeks, the report added.

When it comes to handling the pandemic, polls show Biden is trusted more than Trump by double digits in both states, with majorities supporting their state's rules on masks and restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.

Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are often cited as three key states won by Trump by narrow margins in 2016, which provided the victory margin over candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Trump campaign has said it plans a busy schedule of campaign rallies in multiple states ahead of Tuesday's election, including in all battleground states.