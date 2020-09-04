Biden Lead Shrinks in Florida as Trump Gains Edge Among Hispanic Voters - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is losing his grip on the battleground state of Florida as President Donald Trump pulls ahead among Hispanic voters ahead of the US election in November, a Quinnipiac Poll revealed.

The poll published on Thursday found that 48 percent of likely voters in Florida support Biden while 45 percent support Trump.

Biden's lead shrunk compared to the previous poll in late July that showed him with a 51-38 percent lead over Trump among likely voters in Florida.

Moreover, the poll showed that Trump took a 45-43 percent lead among likely Hispanic voters in the state. The previous poll in July showed Biden leading Trump among likely Hispanic voters in Florida, 50-33 percent.