Biden Lead Shrinks to 5% Over Rival US Democrats Following Debate - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Former Vice President Joe Biden's lead over his closest rival for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in the 2020 race, Senator Kamala Harris, narrowed following a televised debate last week, a new CNN poll revealed.

"The poll, conducted after the two-night debate, finds 22 percent of registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents backing Biden for the party's presidential nomination, 17 percent Harris, 15 percent [Senator Elizabeth] Warren and 14 percent Senator Bernie Sanders," CNN reported, based on a poll the network commissioned from SSRS. "No one else in the 23-person field tested hits 5 percent."

The poll released on Monday showed a 10-point decline in support for Biden since the last CNN poll in May, while Harris has posted a 9-point increase, and Warren, of Massachusetts, has boosted her support by 8 points, the network reported.

While Warren appeared without Biden on Wednesday, Thursday's debate featured an exchange in which Harris asked Biden directly about his opposition to federally mandated busing as a means to integrate public schools in the 1970s, and about his comments on working with segregationist politicians during his time in the Senate.

The move appears to have worked in Harris' favor, according to CNN.

Biden's strongest support continues to come among black voters (36 percent back Biden, 24 percent Harris, 12 percent Warren and 9 percent Sanders) and among older voters (34 percent of seniors back Biden vs. 14 percent for Harris, 12 percent for Warren and just 7 percent for Sanders), CNN said.