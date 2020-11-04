Biden Leading in Early Results in Georgia - First Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden has gained an early lead in the state of Georgia, a swing state with 16 delegates at stake, early results from Fox news showed on Tuesday.

Biden has gained 61.4 percent of the votes, versus 37.5 percent in Georgia, with 3 percent of precincts reporting results.