Biden Leading in Early Results in Ohio

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden has gained an early lead in the state of Ohio, a swing state with 18 delegates at stake, early results from Fox news showed.

Biden has gained 68.5 percent of the votes, versus 30.4 percent for US President Donald Trump in Ohio, with 8 percent of precincts reporting results, Fox reported on Tuesday.