Biden Leading in Minnesota by 30% With 29% Votes Reporting - CNN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic candidate Joe Biden is winning the state of Minnesota by a margin of over 30 percentage points with 29 percent of votes counted, CNN reported.

Biden has captured 64.2 percent of the vote to Republican incumbent Donald Trump's 33.8 percent.

Ten electoral college votes are at stake in Minnesota, which has not chosen a Republican for president since 1972.