Biden Leading In South Carolina Democratic Primaries With Over Half Of Votes

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 06:50 AM

Biden Leading in South Carolina Democratic Primaries With Over Half of Votes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden is coming ahead in the Saturday South Carolina Democratic primaries with over 50 percent support, early results show.

"Thank you, South Carolina! To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, and left behind ” this is your campaign. Together, we will win this nomination and beat Donald Trump," Biden wrote on Twitter, adding that "Just days ago, the press and the pundits declared our campaign dead. But after tonight, it's clear we are very much alive."

With 27 percent of the votes counted, Biden has around 51 percent, while US Senator Bernie Sanders has around 18 percent of the votes, according to early results released by US media.

"Sleepy Joe Biden's victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg's Joke of a campaign. After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away!" US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

In the Nevada Democratic primaries, which took place last week, clear victory was secured by Bernie Sanders.

