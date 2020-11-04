UrduPoint.com
Biden Leading In Texas, Second Largest Prize In US Election - New York Times Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democrat Joe Biden is leading in the vote count for Texas, the second largest prize in the US presidential election, according to a New York Times election tally.

With 44 percent of votes in Texas counted, Biden leads by 51.

8 percent against the 46.8 percent acquired by President Donald Trump, NYT reported. Texas has 36 electoral college votes, the biggest after California with 53, under the US presidential voting system. Either Biden or Trump needs to secure a minimum 270 electoral college votes to take control of the White House.

