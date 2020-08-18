Biden Leading or Competitive in at Least 10 States Trump Won in 2016 - Campaign Manager

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could potentially steal at least ten key states in the 2020 election that propelled President Donald Trump into the White House four years ago, his campaign manager Jennifer O'Malley-Dillon said before the opening of the party's national convention on Monday.

"You look at states like Ohio and Iowa and Georgia and Texas, all of those states are on the map," O'Malley-Dillon told a podcast hosted by the Washington Post. "We're within the margin [of error]. We're ahead depending on what polling you're looking at, and we are doing the work to ensure that they're in play."

Biden's campaign manager listed at least six other states that Trump won in 2016 that are winnable for the Democrats in 2020 including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona.

In the 2016 race, Trump won three states pre-election polling projected Clinton to win.

She was winning Pennsylvania by roughly 2% on average, Michigan by 4 percent, and Wisconsin by 6%. Trump ended up winning all three states by less than one percent each. In total, they accounted for 46 electoral votes - a margin that proved decisive.

A CNN poll released also on Monday showed the 14 point lead Biden had enjoyed over Trump nationwide in June cut to only four percentage points.

However, the nationwide vote is only a general barometer of the race because US presidential elections are decided by the Electoral College format, which awards "electoral votes" by state. A candidate wins all of a state's electoral votes by winning the statewide vote (48 of the 50 U.S. states have a winner-take-all format. Two states split them according to percentage of votes won). Trump won the electoral vote while Clinton won the popular vote.