Biden Leading Trump in Georgia by Just Over 7,000 Votes With About 99% Counted - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) With approximately 99 percent of votes counted in the US state of Georgia, Democratic contender Joe Biden leads incumbent President Donald Trump by just over 7,000 votes, media is reporting.

Voters in the urban centers of Atlanta, Columbus, Savannah and August have cast a combined 2,461,455 votes for Biden while all other rural counties have picked Trump with 2,454,207, a razor-thin difference of just 7,248 votes. This pits Biden at 49.4 percent against Trump's 49.3 percent, according to figures shared by CNN.

Georgia, with its 16 electoral college votes, joins Pennsylvania as trending toward Biden after initially showing Trump in the lead.

Biden has so far bagged at least 253 electoral votes ” some trackers have called Arizona for Biden, putting him at 264 ” and will need to win either state to claim the White House.

Trump, on the other hand, has so far secured 213 votes and will need to win both swing state as well as North Carolina ” where he is in the lead ” as well as either Arizona or Nevada to reach the coveted 270 electoral college votes. With Biden's sizeable lead in the latter two states, this is appearing an increasingly tall order for the incumbent.