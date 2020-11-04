Biden Leads by Over 10 Point in New Mexico With 40% of Votes Counted - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden leads by over 10 points in the state of New Mexico with nearly 40 percent of votes counted, official results revealed.

Biden has 55% of the votes while his Republican rival Donald Trump has 43%, early results posted by FOX news showed on Tuesday.

Biden was expected to win the southwestern state by double digits, according to pre-elected surveys posted by poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com (RCP).