Biden Leads in Battleground Pennsylvania after 3% Counted - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Democratic nominee Joe Biden is ahead of the Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, with 82.8 percent after 3 percent of votes counted, CNN reported.

Trump has mustered 16.3 percent of the vote so far, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes are believed to play a decisive role in the election race. Biden's native state was barnstormed frantically by both candidates with Trump performing four rallies there in a single day.

The incumbent seeks to retain control over the state which he won by mere 44,000 votes.

Like America in miniature, Pennsylvania has two major agglomerations, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with diverse Democratic-leaning populations on the East and West edges and a vast predominantly white working-class countryside in between, Trump's best hope. Accusing his rival of plans to shut down fossil fuels manufacturing, he focused his campaign on the state's fracking industry which employs over 30,000 Pennsylvanians.