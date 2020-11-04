Biden Leads in Swing State Arizona With 71% of Votes Counted - Early Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads in the toss-up state of Arizona with 71 percent of votes counted, early results from Fox news showed.

Biden leads Trump 54.1 - 44.6 percent in Arizona that has 11 electoral votes .

Trump won the state by approximately 3.5 percentage points in 2016. Democrats have not been victorious in Arizona since Bill Clinton in 1996.