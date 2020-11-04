UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:10 AM

Biden Leads in Texas by Half Point With 56% of Votes Counted - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is holding his lead in the key swing state of Texas with 57 percent of votes counted, early results showed.

Biden leads President Donald Trump 49.6% to 49%, official results posted by FOX news showed on Tuesday.

Trump was predicted to win Texas by a slim margin in pre-election polls published by Realclearpolitics.com (RCP).

Texas with its massive 38 electoral votes is a traditional Republican stronghold, but growing urban populations and communities of color make it an increasingly contested territory.

In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the state by about 9 percentage points, a narrower lead compared to Mitt Romney's performance in 2012. It was followed by major Democratic gains during 2018 mid-term election. In some polls Trump outpaced Biden by less than a margin of error, which together with high early voting rates invites speculations that the state may sensationally flip blue this time.

