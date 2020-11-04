Biden Leads in Texas With More than 16% of Votes Counted - Early Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has taken an early lead in the battleground state of Texas with 16 percent of votes counted, early results from Fox news revealed.

Biden leads 53.8 - 44.7 percent with 16 percent of precincts reporting.

Texas with its massive 38 electoral votes is a traditional Republican stronghold, but growing urban populations and communities of color make it an increasingly contested territory. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the state by about 9 percentage points, a narrower lead compared to Mitt Romney's performance in 2012. It was followed by major Democratic gains during 2018 mid-term election. In some polls Trump outpaced Biden by less than a margin of error, which together with high early voting rates invites speculations that the state may sensationally flip blue this time.