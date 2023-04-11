Close
Biden Leads Robert F. Kennedy Jr. By 60 Points Among Democratic Primary Voters - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Biden Leads Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by 60 Points Among Democratic Primary Voters - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden has a 60-point lead over Robert F. Kennedy Jr. among the potential Democratic Primary electorate, a Morning Consult survey showed on Tuesday.

Kennedy, 69, a son of former New York senator and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for US President in 2024 as a Democrat, media reported last week.

"President Joe Biden maintains a formidable lead among the potential Democratic primary electorate following the entrance of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist who is former President John F. Kennedy's nephew," the pollster said.

If Democratic primaries or caucuses happened today, 70% of potential voters would vote for Biden, 10% for Kennedy and 4% for writer and politician Marianne Williamson.

Another 8% would support someone else, and 8% have no opinion.

"Biden's backing is down from 77% in a survey conducted at the beginning of March, after Williamson announced her candidacy. Over the past month, her level of support hasn't moved," the pollster noted.

Only 15% of Americans said they had heard "a lot" about Kennedy's plans to run for presidency, while 46% noted that they had seen, read, or heard "something" about that. At the same time, 45% of potential Democratic primary voters said they haven't even heard of Williamson.

The poll was conducted from April 7-9, 2023, among 827 voters who said they plan to vote in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary or caucus in their state.

