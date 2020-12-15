Biden Leads Trump 183-167 After Electors' Vote in 33 US States - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 183 to 167 after 32 US states so far cast electoral votes on Monday, CNN reported.

There have been no "faithless" electors in the 33 states that completed their Electoral College meetings, the report said. Eighteen more states and the District of Columbia will hold their meeting to cast electoral votes later on Monday.

Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have passed laws requiring electors to give the electoral votes according for the popular-vote.

Each elector casts two paper ballots - one for President and another one for Vice President - and then votes are tallied and sent to the US Congress for verification at a joint session presided over by the incumbent Vice President Mike Pence on January 6.

Federal lawmakers can raise objections, but it would take a bicameral majority for the dissenting opinion to matter.