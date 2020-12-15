UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Biden Leads Trump 202-177 After Electors Voted in 40 US States, Capital - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 202 to 177 as more US states cast electoral votes after the 2020 presidential election.

According to the CNN tally, 40 states and the District of Columbia have completed their Electoral College meetings with no "faithless" electors recorded that would deviate from public endorsements. Ten more states are to hold votes later on Monday.

Trump received the electoral votes from Alabama (9), Alaska (3), Arkansas (6), Florida (29), Idaho (4), Indiana (11), Iowa (6), Kansas (6), Kentucky (8), Louisiana (8) Mississippi (6), North Carolina (15), North Dakota (3), Ohio (18) Oklahoma (7), South Carolina (9), South Dakota (3), Tennessee (11), Utah (6), West Virginia (5), and Wyoming (3).

Biden received the electoral votes of Arizona (11), Colorado (9), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), District of Columbia (3), Georgia (16), Illinois (20), Maryland (10), Michigan (16), Minnesota (10), Nevada (6), New Hampshire (4), New Mexico (5), New York (29), Pennsylvania (20), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Virginia (13), Wisconsin (10).

Three electoral votes from the state of Maine went to Biden and one to Trump.

Each elector casts two paper ballots - one for President and another one for Vice President. Votes are then tallied and sent to the US Congress for verification at a joint session presided over by the incumbent Vice President Mike Pence on January 6.

Federal lawmakers can raise objections, but it would take a bicameral majority for the dissenting opinion to matter, an unlikely outcome with the Democratic-led House of Representatives and the Senate controlled by the Republicans.

Trump has said he won the election, but victory was snatched from him via massive election and voter fraud as well as acts of impropriety. Trump has sought recounts in several states and launched lawsuits in state and Federal courts and maintains that the election is still disputed.

