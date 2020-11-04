Biden Leads Trump 207-148 In Electoral Votes - Results
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Democratic nominee Joe Biden secured 207 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win US presidency, but trails the Republican incumbent Donald Trump in popular endorsements, Fox news reported.
After retaining control over perennial swing state of Florida and reclaiming traditional Republican assets Trump is gaining 148 votes in the electoral college.