Biden Leads Trump by 3% in Swing State of Ohio With Over 60% Reporting - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by three percent in Ohio, a state every US president had to win in order to clinch the White House.

Biden leads 50.8% to 47.9% with 62 percent of the vote tallied, official results showed on Tuesday.

Pre-election polling had the two candidates in a virtual tie in the critical rust-belt state, which Trump won in the previous election.