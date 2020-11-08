Biden Leads Trump in Georgia by About 10,000 Votes - Official Count

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is ahead of incumbent US President Donald Trump by approximately 10,000 votes in the state of Georgia, according to the state's vote count results.

The United States held its presidential election on Tuesday. To be elected, a candidate needs to win enough states to have at least 270 votes in the Electoral College.

Upon processing about 99 percent of ballots, Biden is shown to have won 49.48 percent of Georgia's vote, over 2,465,500 votes, while Trump has 49.

28 percent or 2,455,305.

Georgia has 16 electors which will later cast their vote in the Electoral College for the winner of the state's popular vote.

All major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, President Donald Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.