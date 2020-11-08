UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Leads Trump In Georgia By About 10,000 Votes - Official Count

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

Biden Leads Trump in Georgia by About 10,000 Votes - Official Count

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is ahead of incumbent US President Donald Trump by approximately 10,000 votes in the state of Georgia, according to the state's vote count results.

The United States held its presidential election on Tuesday. To be elected, a candidate needs to win enough states to have at least 270 votes in the Electoral College.

Upon processing about 99 percent of ballots, Biden is shown to have won 49.48 percent of Georgia's vote, over 2,465,500 votes, while Trump has 49.

28 percent or 2,455,305.

Georgia has 16 electors which will later cast their vote in the Electoral College for the winner of the state's popular vote.

All major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, President Donald Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Georgia United States Media Race Court

Recent Stories

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

1 minute ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

16 minutes ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

16 minutes ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

16 minutes ago

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

1 hour ago

Record US election turnout: Continuing trend since ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.