Biden-Led US Likely to Back Multilateralism - UN Envoy for Intercultural Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Under the presidency of Joe Biden, the United States is likely to back multilateralism, although it has to help create a new form of it first, UN High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos told Sputnik.

"I know the people who have been appointed to take the responsibility of conducting the new policy of the Biden administration. And I am absolutely convinced that the US is going to support multilateralism and is going to participate intensively in all efforts to give multilateralism a better chance to resolve many challenges of today's world," the envoy said.

The administration of Biden's predecessor Donald Trump embraced the America First policy and insisted on renegotiating or quitting multilateral deals. For instance, the North American Free Trade Agreement of the US, Canada and Mexico gave way to a new treaty, while the Paris Agreement on climate was tossed aside.

Biden returned the US to the Paris Agreement as one of his first acts as the president.

"I am sure there will be a comeback [of the US to multilateralism], but they have to come back to help to create new multilateralism. Not to come back to look like what happened 75 years ago," Moratinos said.

The need for multilateralism is particularly strong amid the coronavirus pandemic and resulting vaccination needs, the envoy said.

The response to the pandemic has been "fractured, divided, inefficient," where it requires a "global strategy," Moratinos said.

"So I think the need for the UN reform that the Secretary-General wants to bring into the multilateral framework is more than ever urgent. And I hope that countries, heads of states and governments will follow in this line," Moratinos said.

The UNAOC can contribute to the solution of this problem by working on attitudes in the societies, the envoy said.