Biden Legal Team Says Trump Has No Proof of Election Fraud

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Legal advisers to projected US President-elect Joe Biden said that the Republican incumbent Donald Trump has no evidence to support his allegations of election fraud and is unable through courts to reverse the transition of power to the new Democratic administration.

Major US media outlets projected the Democratic nominee the winner of the presidential race. Trump still refuses to concede, accuses the opponents of "stealing votes" and promises to take legal action, including the address to the Supreme Court, to prove his victory. Biden won the popular vote by nearly 5 million votes (3.3%) but, more importantly, won the most critical statewide elections that are required to win the Electoral College.

"We have the evidence. It is in the form of 75 plus million voters and counting. Our evidence is the number of people who voted for Joe Biden and the number of electoral votes that he won," attorney Robert Bauer said during a social media briefing Tuesday. "His [Trump's] evidence... doesn't exist. There is nothing they have to raise any question whatsoever about this election and the legal process."

Bauer said that courts have already dismissed six suits before the elections and seven more after.

"It's a procedural maneuver that they may attempt, but it's not going to have any effect on the outcome," he said.

Bauer did not rule out the Trump campaign may work with its allies in various states to try to delay the certification of the election results, but said that the Biden team is not concerned about it.

"We are not worried about it. At the end of the day you can perhaps create obstacles to the smooth functioning of the process... but you can't succeed in stopping the process from coming to the inevitable conclusion," he said.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director, dismissed Trump's accusations as "just noise."

"They simply have no evidence. And to succeed in a lawsuit that will stop certification there must be evidence of a problem with the process. They have to come forward with evidence of fraud and problems, which despite multiple opportunities to do so they have not been able to do so," she said.

She assured that Biden's camp is fully prepared for continued suits, attempts to create confusion and slow the transition. "But at the end of the day they have no evidence and thus they will not be able to stop this process," Bedingfield said.

Biden said earlier that the transition is well underway and promised to reveal at least some of his picks for the Cabinet positions before Thanksgiving, celebrated in the US on November 26.

The US General Service Administration (GSA) has not ascertained a winner due to the lawsuits, citing the 2000 process. The agency's approval would activate crucial funding and resources for the transition process. Biden's camp has urged the GSA to recognize the results and even threatened legal action.