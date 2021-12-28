UrduPoint.com

Biden Lifts Omicron-Related Travel Ban On Southern African Nations - White House

Tue 28th December 2021 | 11:58 PM

Biden Lifts Omicron-Related Travel Ban on Southern African Nations - White House

US President Joe Biden revoked on Tuesday the travel ban on eight southern African nations first implemented after the initial emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant from the region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden revoked on Tuesday the travel ban on eight southern African nations first implemented after the initial emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant from the region.

"Having learned more about the Omicron variant in the past several weeks, the CDC now recommends lifting the travel restrictions imposed in Proclamation 10315 ... In light of these changed circumstances, and based on the recommendation of the CDC, I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to revoke Proclamation 10315.

The travel restrictions imposed by that proclamation are no longer necessary to protect the public health," Biden said in a proclamation published by the White House.

The proclamation revoking the travel ban will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time on December 31. The secretaries of state, transportation and homeland security shall review any policies developed pursuant to the travel ban and consider their revision or revocation, according to the proclamation.

