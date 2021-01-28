UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Likely To Revert To Obama's Policy Of Arming Syrian Rebels - Retired Syrian General

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:40 PM

Biden Likely to Revert to Obama's Policy of Arming Syrian Rebels - Retired Syrian General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The new US administration of Joe Biden will most likely maintain its military presence in Syria and revert to Obama-era policies of arming and training rebel groups, retired Syrian Arab Army Major General Dr. Mohammad Abbas told Sputnik.

"These incidents are likely to be the precursors of escalatory attacks in the region with the arrival of Joe Biden, who will adopt the policy of Obama, meaning that he will invest in additional terrorist elements and fighters from the region to fight for American interests," Abbas said, commenting on the recent surge of terrorist attacks in Syria and Iraq.

Three Syrian soldiers were killed and an additional ten were wounded on Monday after a bus transporting troops came under fire from gunmen reportedly belonging to Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia), the latest in a series of roadside ambushes perpetrated by terrorist elements in Syria throughout the course of the past month.

"Biden will not leave Syria even though Trump had announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria," the retired general added, highlighting the importance of the region to the US middle East policy.

A similar surge in terrorist activity was witnessed in neighboring Iraq within the same time-frame, with the country's capital witnessing its first suicide bombing in years last Thursday. Claimed by IS, the twin terrorist attack targeted Baghdad's marketplace, killing 30 and injuring 100.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Barack Obama Army Syria Russia Iraq Trump Suicide Baghdad Same Middle East Mohammad Abbas From Arab

Recent Stories

KPT approaches Sindh police to include insertion o ..

14 minutes ago

Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK ..

14 minutes ago

NGO Says France's Military Equipment Used by Leban ..

14 minutes ago

HEC allows universities online exams across the co ..

21 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Decries Escalation of Crackd ..

14 minutes ago

Mexico City Breaks Daily Record of COVID-19 Death ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.