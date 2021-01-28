MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The new US administration of Joe Biden will most likely maintain its military presence in Syria and revert to Obama-era policies of arming and training rebel groups, retired Syrian Arab Army Major General Dr. Mohammad Abbas told Sputnik.

"These incidents are likely to be the precursors of escalatory attacks in the region with the arrival of Joe Biden, who will adopt the policy of Obama, meaning that he will invest in additional terrorist elements and fighters from the region to fight for American interests," Abbas said, commenting on the recent surge of terrorist attacks in Syria and Iraq.

Three Syrian soldiers were killed and an additional ten were wounded on Monday after a bus transporting troops came under fire from gunmen reportedly belonging to Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia), the latest in a series of roadside ambushes perpetrated by terrorist elements in Syria throughout the course of the past month.

"Biden will not leave Syria even though Trump had announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria," the retired general added, highlighting the importance of the region to the US middle East policy.

A similar surge in terrorist activity was witnessed in neighboring Iraq within the same time-frame, with the country's capital witnessing its first suicide bombing in years last Thursday. Claimed by IS, the twin terrorist attack targeted Baghdad's marketplace, killing 30 and injuring 100.