Biden Likely to Seek Longer-Term Arms Talks With Russia - Ex-Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden will try to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) arms reduction deal between the United States and Russia and will seek longer-term strategic arms negotiations for a new strategic arms treaty, Howie Hawkins, who was the Green Party's nominee for the 2020 US presidential election, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Joe Biden will try to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) arms reduction deal between the United States and Russia and will seek longer-term strategic arms negotiations for a new strategic arms treaty, Howie Hawkins, who was the Green Party's nominee for the 2020 US presidential election, told Sputnik.

Biden has repeatedly stated that if he became president, he would extend the New START, the only remaining legally binding agreement between the two superpowers on nuclear arms control. The landmark deal, which was concluded in 2010 and expires in February 2021, paves ways to maintaining stability and predictability in the face of the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

"I think Biden will try to extend New START in the short term and seek longer term strategic arms negotiations for a new strategic arms treaty. But being committed to the ongoing US nuclear modernization program, the nuclear arms limitations his administration is willing to seek will be modest at best," Hawkins said.

When asked about the possibility of any confrontations between Russia and the US in various regions across the globe, Hawkins replied that such confrontations would remain "at the level of war games maneuvers and conflict through proxies."

"middle East policy [of the US] will remain basically the same, supporting the status quo and stability with Israel and the region's autocratic regimes.

The war on terrorism will shift away from conventional forces and more to special operations and drones," he believes.

Meanwhile, Hawkins doubted that there would be additional sanctions against Russia for alleged election interference.

"There have been no specific allegations regarding election interference in 2020 and the military and intelligence agencies have not agreed conclusively on the allegations of bounty payments," he said.

Reports in the western media have been long speculating on Russia's alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles of its foreign policy.

The US held its presidential election on November 3. while, the official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, all major US media have already declared Democratic candidate Biden the winner. Biden claimed his victory on Saturday, but republican incumbent Donald Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

Hawkins, who represented the Green Party, finished forth in the presidential race by gaining 0.2 percent of the vote (over 350,000 votes), according to a preliminary count.