UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden-Linked Tech Deal With China Must Be Scrutinized - US Senator Grassley

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:10 AM

Biden-Linked Tech Deal With China Must Be Scrutinized - US Senator Grassley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The Treasury Department must look into the Obama administration's approval of a US-Chinese military technology deal involving former Vice President Joe Biden's son and Secretary of State John Kerry's stepson, Senator Chuck Grassley said in a letter.

"The direct involvement of Mr. Hunter Biden and Mr. [Chris] Heinz in the acquisition of Henniges by the Chinese government creates a potential conflict of interest. Both are directly related to high-ranking Obama administration officials," Grassley said in a letter that was released on Thursday. "As with the Uranium One transaction, there is cause for concern that potential conflicts of interest could have influenced CFIUS [Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States] approval of the Henniges transaction.

"

By acquiring the US-based Henninges, Grassley said, the Chinese government was able to get its hands on anti-vibration technologies with military applications.

The deal involved a company born of a merger between China's Bohai Capital and Rosemont Seneca Partners, which was reportedly formed in 2009 by Hunter Biden and Kerry's stepson Chris Heinz.

In April 2015, The New York Times reported that the family foundation of Uranium One's chairman made over $2 million in undisclosed donations to the Clinton Foundation. The Canadian uranium mining company, which controls 20 percent of all production capacity in the United States, was acquired by a subsidiary of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom in three separate transactions between 2009 and 2013.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Technology Russia China Nuclear Company New York United States April 2015 Family All Government Million

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

6 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

6 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

6 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

6 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

6 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.