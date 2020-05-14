Biden Listed Among Obama Officials Who Received Intel on Ex-Trump Aide Flynn - Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Newly-declassified US intelligence documents reveal Joe Biden was on a list of former Obama-era officials who received intelligence on former Trump administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The chronological list shows Biden as the last of 28 former Obama administration officials to be notified of Flynn's identity, having received the information on January 11, 2017, nine days before President Donald Trump's inauguration, according to documents released by Senator Chuck Grassley on Wednesday.

In addition to Biden, the list includes some of the most senior officials in the Obama administration, including FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and US Ambassador the UN Samantha Power.

The Justice Department recently dropped its prosecution of Flynn after declassified documents revealed the former Trump adviser was allegedly forced into a perjury trap.

Flynn was prosecuted for lying to investigators about holding conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Russia. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted claims of US election-meddling.