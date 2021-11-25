Biden Lobbying Democrats to Remove Nord Stream 2 Sanctions in 2022 Defense Bill - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Biden administration is lobbying Democrats in Congress to remove sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline from the 2022 defense bill, the Foreign Policy magazine reported on Wednesday.

The report said, citing Democratic aides, that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other administration officials contacted Senate offices over the past week urging them to reject amendments in the defense bill that would impose sanctions on entities linked to Nord Stream 2, especially sanctions that would target German entities.