WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden is looking forward to talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the near future, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The president looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

He is obviously somebody that he has a long-standing relationship with and obviously there is an important relationship that the United States has with Israel on the security front and as a key partner in the region," Psaki said. "He'll be talking to him soon. I don't have a specific date or time for you on that call yet."