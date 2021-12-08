UrduPoint.com

Biden Looks Forward To Speaking With New German Chancellor - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden looks forward to speaking with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz but there is currently no call to preview between the two leaders, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"The President looks forward to speaking with the Chancellor, but I don't have any specific call to review," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing aboard Air Force One.

