Biden Looks Forward To Speaking With UK Prime Minister Sunak In Coming Days - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden looks forward to speaking with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the upcoming days, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"President Biden looks forward to speaking with Minister Sunak in the upcoming days," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, and as such, the country's next prime minister.

