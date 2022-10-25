Biden Looks Forward to Speaking With UK Prime Minister Sunak in Coming Days - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden looks forward to speaking with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the upcoming days, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"President Biden looks forward to speaking with Minister Sunak in the upcoming days," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, and as such, the country's next prime minister.