UrduPoint.com

Biden Lost Temper During Call With Zelenskyy - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Biden Lost Temper During Call With Zelenskyy - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) US President Joe Biden lost his temper during a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in June when the latter asked for even more military aid, NBC news reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the call.

Biden routinely calls Zelenskyy when the US announces new aid packages for Ukraine. However, the June call was different, according to the report.

Biden had barely finished informing Zelenskyy that he had approved another $1 billion in military aid for Ukraine when his counterpart started listing all the extra help he needs but isn't getting, the report said, adding that Biden lost his temper.

Biden rose his voice, and said that Zelenskyy could show a little more gratitude.

Prior to the June 15 phone call, Biden's dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy had been building for weeks, the sources said. According to them, the US president and a number of his aides believed that Washington was doing everything possible and as quickly as possible, but Zelenskyy continued to publicly pay attention only to what was not being done.

After Zelenskyy was rebuffed during the June call, Zelenskyy publicly delivered a video message thanking Biden for the assistance and defusing the tensions, according to NBC News.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington June All Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe ..

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe journalist's death

27 minutes ago
 Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

48 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

4 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.