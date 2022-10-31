Biden Lost Temper During Call With Zelenskyy - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) US President Joe Biden lost his temper during a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in June when the latter asked for even more military aid, NBC news reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the call.

Biden routinely calls Zelenskyy when the US announces new aid packages for Ukraine. However, the June call was different, according to the report.

Biden had barely finished informing Zelenskyy that he had approved another $1 billion in military aid for Ukraine when his counterpart started listing all the extra help he needs but isn't getting, the report said, adding that Biden lost his temper.

Biden rose his voice, and said that Zelenskyy could show a little more gratitude.

Prior to the June 15 phone call, Biden's dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy had been building for weeks, the sources said. According to them, the US president and a number of his aides believed that Washington was doing everything possible and as quickly as possible, but Zelenskyy continued to publicly pay attention only to what was not being done.

After Zelenskyy was rebuffed during the June call, Zelenskyy publicly delivered a video message thanking Biden for the assistance and defusing the tensions, according to NBC News.