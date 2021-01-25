UrduPoint.com
Biden, Macron Discuss Common Foreign Policy Agenda, COVID-19, Climate

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden has held telephone talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreeing on close cooperation, including in what concerns the global economic recovery and the pandemic, as well as foreign policy issues.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France to express his desire to strengthen bilateral ties with our oldest ally. President Biden also stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States' partnership with the European Union," the White House said in a Sunday release.

According to the statement, the US and French leaders agreed on the need for close cooperation, particularly in what concerns climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the global economic recovery.

"They also agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, the middle East, Russia, and the Sahel," the White House said.

Meanwhile the Elysee Palace said that the two leaders had "a friendly and in-depth working conversation" on Sunday, noting similarities in views on multilateral issues, as well as on issues relating to international security.

"They also noted their convergences and their willingness to act together for peace and stability in the Near and Middle East, in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue and on the situation in Lebanon. The two Presidents agreed to keep in very close contact in the coming weeks on these topics and on our entire common agenda," the Elysee Palace said.

On Wednesday, Macron welcomed Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

