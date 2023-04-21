UrduPoint.com

Biden, Macron Discuss French President's China Trip, Taiwan Strait Stability - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) US President Joe Biden during a telephone call with France's Emmanuel Macron discussed the French president's recent trip to China and maintaining stability on the Taiwan Strait, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Joseph R. Biden Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France," the White House said in a press release.

"Following up on their April 4 conversation, the two leaders discussed President Macron's recent travel to the People's Republic of China and their ongoing efforts to advance prosperity, security, shared values, and the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.  They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

The two leaders also discussed the conflict in Ukraine and providing support to Kiev, the release added.

