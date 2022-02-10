UrduPoint.com

Biden, Macron Discuss French President's Recent Meetings In Russia, Ukraine - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday received an update on his counterpart's recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France," the White House said in a press release.

"They discussed President Macron's recent meetings in Russia and Ukraine. They also talked about ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts, undertaken in close coordination with our Allies and partners, in response to Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders."

Macron met with Putin on Monday and with Zelenskyy the following day for security talks. On Thursday, political advisers of the Normandy Four, comprising Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, will meet in Berlin to discuss the resolution of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

