Biden, Macron Discuss French President's Trip To China, Support For Ukraine - White House

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Biden, Macron Discuss French President's Trip to China, Support for Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the telephone regarding the latter's upcoming trip to China and also reaffirmed the countries' support for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders discussed President Macron's upcoming travel to the People's Republic of China (PRC). They also reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," the White House said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Biden administration announced $2.6 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine, including ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Patriot air defense system.

