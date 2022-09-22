UrduPoint.com

Biden, Macron Discuss On Margins Of UNGA Ukraine Support, Iran Nuclear Deal - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Biden, Macron Discuss on Margins of UNGA Ukraine Support, Iran Nuclear Deal - White House

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss issues concerning Ukraine and efforts to revive the Iran nuclear agreement, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

met today with President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the Global Fund Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York," the White House said in a press release on Wednesday. "The two leaders reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine's efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression. They also discussed efforts to prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, as well as our ongoing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and challenges posed by China."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Iran Russia China Nuclear White House New York From Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

10 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

11 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

12 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

12 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

12 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.