Biden, Macron Discuss on Margins of UNGA Ukraine Support, Iran Nuclear Deal - White House

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss issues concerning Ukraine and efforts to revive the Iran nuclear agreement, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

met today with President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the Global Fund Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York," the White House said in a press release on Wednesday. "The two leaders reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine's efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression. They also discussed efforts to prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, as well as our ongoing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and challenges posed by China."