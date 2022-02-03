UrduPoint.com

Biden, Macron Discuss Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Coordinating With NATO, EU - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during a telephone call discussed Russia's military activity near its border with Ukraine and the two leaders agreed to stay in close consultations, including with NATO and EU partners, on a common approach to address the matter, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France regarding Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders," the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The two leaders affirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reviewed our ongoing coordination on both diplomacy and preparations to impose swift and severe economic costs on Russia should it further invade Ukraine."

The White House further said Biden and Macron agreed the two sides will stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO and EU partners, on a coordinated approach to managing the situation at hand.

