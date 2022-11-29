UrduPoint.com

Biden, Macron Expected To Discuss EU Concerns Over US Inflation Reduction Act -White House

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Biden, Macron Expected to Discuss EU Concerns Over US Inflation Reduction Act -White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to discuss the European Union's trade concerns regarding the US law known as the Inflation Reduction Act, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"I think certainly the issue will most likely come up," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked whether the Inflation Reduction Act will be discussed during Macron's visit on Thursday.

The bill, signed into law by Biden in August, commits $300 billion toward deficit reduction, in addition to providing approximately $369 billion in funding for energy security, including tax credits for US-made electric vehicles and subsidies to US consumers, and $80 billion to increase Internal Revenue Service tax enforcement and operations.

The European Union deems the act "discriminatory" toward goods imported into the United States. Macron called the US legislation unfriendly and non-compliant with the World Trade Organization's provisions.

EU countries are concerned the legislation may divert investments from Europe and could possibly spark a trade war between the United States and its European partners, according to media reports.

Related Topics

World Europe White House European Union Visit Vehicles United States May August Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

46 minutes ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

46 minutes ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

1 hour ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

1 hour ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

1 hour ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.