Biden, Macron Meet on NATO Summit Sidelines to Discuss Ukraine Support - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation in that country, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Biden met with President Macron of France on the sidelines of the Extraordinary NATO Summit today. The Leaders discussed the United States' and France's shared commitment to continue holding Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, and to support the government and people of Ukraine," a White House official said, according to a pool report.