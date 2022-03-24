UrduPoint.com

Biden, Macron Meet On NATO Summit Sidelines To Discuss Ukraine Support - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Biden, Macron Meet on NATO Summit Sidelines to Discuss Ukraine Support - White House

US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation in that country, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation in that country, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Biden met with President Macron of France on the sidelines of the Extraordinary NATO Summit today. The Leaders discussed the United States' and France's shared commitment to continue holding Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, and to support the government and people of Ukraine," a White House official said, according to a pool report.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House France Brussels United States Government

Recent Stories

Three suspected robbers arrested

Three suspected robbers arrested

27 seconds ago
 Opposition failed to bring workers, supporters for ..

Opposition failed to bring workers, supporters for long march: Farrukh

28 seconds ago
 International conference on emerging trends in inf ..

International conference on emerging trends in information, engineering technolo ..

30 seconds ago
 Erdogan Says Will Continue Talks With Putin, Zelen ..

Erdogan Says Will Continue Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy

33 seconds ago
 Foreign Soldiers to Join New NATO Battle Group in ..

Foreign Soldiers to Join New NATO Battle Group in Hungary - Foreign Minister

12 minutes ago
 People's assembly to vote against corrupt politica ..

People's assembly to vote against corrupt political mafia on Mar 27: Ghulam Sarw ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>