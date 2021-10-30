UrduPoint.com

Biden, Macron Recognize Need To Cooperate In Indo-Pacific After Submarine Row - Statement

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron recognized during their meeting on Friday the need for robust cooperation in the Indo-Pacific following the row over the submarine deal with Australia, the countries said in a joint statement.

"The Presidents recognize the importance of robust collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, particularly given growing economic and strategic challenges there," the joint statement said.

