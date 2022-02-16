Biden, Macron Review Recent Talks With Russian, Ukrainian Counterparts - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron reviewed over the telephone their recent talks with the Russian and Ukrainian counterparts regarding the situation in the region and affirmed their continued support for a diplomatic path forward, the White House said.

