Biden, Macron, Scholz, Draghi, Johnson Pledge Continued Support for Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted their continued support for Ukraine, including by providing security assistance, in a phone call on Monday, the White House said.

"The leaders discussed their serious concerns about Russia's brutal tactics in Ukraine, including its attacks on civilians. They underscored their continued support for Ukraine, including by providing security assistance to the brave Ukrainians who are defending their country from Russian aggression, and humanitarian assistance to the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the violence," the statement said.

The leaders also "reviewed recent diplomatic efforts in support of Ukraine's effort to reach a ceasefire," it added.