Biden, Macron to Launch US-France Defense Trade Strategic Dialogue - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron intend to launch a US-France defense trade strategic dialogue to improve their defense market relationship, a joint statement released on Friday following a meeting between the two leaders said.

"The Presidents affirm the importance of stronger and interoperable defense industrial bases in Europe and in the United States, which will deliver better military capabilities, to the benefit of the Alliance. The Presidents intend to launch a U.

S.-France defense trade strategic dialogue to foster a shared view on defense market access and export issues. In this context, the two governments will identify steps to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of defense export authorizations," the joint statement said.

Biden and Macron met on Friday on the margins of the G20 Summit in Rome, which marked their first encounter since the US, the UK, and Australia announced the AUKUS defense pact, for which Canberra abandoned a multi-billion-dollar submarine contract with Paris.