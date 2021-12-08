Biden Made No Commitments to Putin to Resolve Issues Around Diplomatic Missions - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden did not make commitments to Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve issues related to operations of and staffing at respective diplomatic missions, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"President Biden is open to creating functioning diplomatic missions in both countries but he didn't make any specific commitments with respect to the best pathway to do that," Sullivan said during a press briefing.