Biden Maintains 2-1 Edge With Democrat Voters Despite Weak Debate Performance - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Former US Vice President Joe Biden maintains the support of more than one third of Democratic voters following the last presidential candidates' debate, in which pundits characterized Biden's performance as weak, a new poll by Rasmussen Reports revealed on Monday.

"Biden still has the support of 35 percent of likely democratic voters," a press release summarizing the poll said. "[Senator Bernie] Sanders now earns 19 percent of the Democratic vote, while [Senator Elizabeth] Warren has 18 percent support.

The poll noted that support for both Sanders and Warren had increased from 14 percent and 15 percent during the past month, with Biden's support remaining at 35 percent.

Other recent polls have shown Warren with a slight lead over Biden with both candidates' support in the low 20th percentile.

While the Rasumssen survey looks like an outlier compared with rival pollsters, the organization distinguished itself as one of the few national polls that accurately predicted the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, in which President Donald Trump upset rival candidate Hillary Clinton.