Biden Maintains Lead in Minnesota With Over 70% of Votes Counted - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads incumbent President Donald Trump in the state of Minnesota, but the lead has been significantly narrowed, official results revealed.

With 70% counted, Biden has 53.8% of the votes while Trump has secured 44.2%, official results showed Tuesday.

CNN reported earlier that Biden was winning the state of Minnesota by a margin of over 30 percentage points.